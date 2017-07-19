Sweet Summer Block Party Wednesday with Health Screenings & School Supplies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care and Wellcare of Georgia are teaming up for your chance at FREE Health Screenings for the kids and school supplies too.

It’s Wednesday, July 19th from 4-7 p.m. at the Grant Community Center at 1310 Richards Street.

Grab your family & friends for the hottest summer giveaways, music & dancing, blood pressure checks, face painting, magic show, and more health information.

Then on July 31st there are FREE Back to School Health & Dental Clinics at J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care.

Call the Dental Clinic at 912-721-6770 to make an appointment between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The address is 107 Fahm Street.

Call the Health Care Center at 912-495-8887 to schedule free immunizations between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. That address is 125 Fahm Street.

Children treated at either clinic will get free school supplies.