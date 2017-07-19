SC mother accused of giving birth at work, placing baby in trash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Two women in South Carolina are facing charges in the death of a newborn baby who was found in the trash at a Mexican restaurant, according to multiple reports.

Estela Ruiz-Gomez, 19, was charged Tuesday with homicide by child abuse, according to an arrest warrant.

Police say Ruiz-Gomez gave birth on July 12 in the bathroom of a La Parrilla restaurant where she worked and failed to provide the child with medical attention and care at the time.

Her mother, Lorenza Gomez Rodriguez, 41, knew about the birth, according to police. Rodriguez is charged with homicide by child abuse, aiding and abetting.

Officers responded to the restaurant in regards to a newborn baby suffering cardiac arrest and were advised that Ruiz-Gomez had given birth in the bathroom.

According to police, an employee later emptied the trash in the restrooms. As she dragged the bag across the parking lot, it tore open and the newborn fell out on the pavement.

The baby’s father, who was at the restaurant, retrieved the newborn and brought him inside, where EMS was called to the scene.

The baby had a heartbeat and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“In this situation, this case, there’s no excuse for what happened. There’s no excuse for putting a baby that is dead, a baby that’s alive, any baby in any trash can – discarding any human being,” said Jonathan Bragg, spokesman for the Greenville Police Department.

A July 13 autopsy by the medical examiner found no medical reason why the child died but said dirt and gravel were found on the baby’s body.

The medical examiner told detectives the baby’s death would be ruled a homicide because he would have likely survived had he not been placed in the trash, Bragg said.

Under Daniel’s Law, unharmed babies up to 60 days old can be taken to designated locations such as a hospital or fire station.

Homeland Security is also investigating both of these women because of their immigration status.