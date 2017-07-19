‘Savannah Glamour’: Empowering women through photography

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Ladies, do you remember how much fun it was to play ‘dress up’ in your mom’s clothes and shoes? (And maybe even her make-up, if you didn’t get caught too soon?!)

Now there’s a portrait studio in the Hostess City that’s showing women of all ages, shapes, sizes and colors that you never get too old to play dress up!

It’s called Savannah Glamour and the photographer, Megan Jones and the make-up artist, Demi Letchworth Carriere visited The Bridge on Wednesday to tell us all about it.

You may recognize Jones, because when she’s not working with Carriere to empower women with her glam photo shoots, she’s hitting the stage with the Odd Lot Improv Troupe.

Click ‘Play’ to learn about how Savannah Glamour got started.

Click here to visit the Savannah Glamour website and check out their portfolios!