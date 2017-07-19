Rep. Buddy Carter recognizes Scott Waldrup on the House floor

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — Congressman Buddy Carter of Georgia’s 1st District spoke on the House floor today about the life of Scott Waldrup, who was killed during Fourth of July festivities.

“Mr. Waldrop certainly never knew a stranger. His family and friends described him as being adventurous and bold, yet caring and selfless,” said Rep. Carter.

He recognized Waldrop for helping others to safety the night of July 4. Moments later Waldrup was hit by a car during a police chase to apprehend a driver involved in a shooting.

“By all accounts, Mr. Waldrop was a hero,” Rep. Carter stated.

He continued, “I encourage others to learn from Mr. Waldrop’s example and hope his life serves as a reminder of the tragedies involved in violent crime and deter others acting violently and recklessly.”

Members of the Savannah community have joined together in numerous ways to celebrate the life of Waldrup including special tattoos, a march to City Hall, and most recently ‘Speedo Sunday.’