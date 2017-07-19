Police recover 8 stolen vehicles at Oaks at Brandlewood Apartments; 5 men arrested

SAVANNAH, GA (July 18, 2017) – Through a cooperative effort between the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan and Garden City Police Departments, five men were arrested for an auto theft that occurred in Garden City on July 11.

On July 12, West Chatham officers located eight stolen vehicles at the Oaks at Brandlewood Apartments, in the 5100 block of Garrard Avenue. Seven of the vehicles had been reported stolen in Garden City the previous day, and one had been stolen from Savannah-Chatham Metro’s jurisdiction. Metro officers quickly identified Kenneth Young, 18, as a suspect, and he was apprehended.

Through further investigation, four additional suspects were identified: Malik Bates, 18; Jecoby Cooper, 18; Maurice Williams, 18; and Trayqwuon Reed, 17. One additional vehicle stolen from Garden City was located by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on July 16.

All suspects were arrested and each was charged with eight counts of theft by taking and one count of burglary. Additional charges from SCMPD are forthcoming.