Police arrest 2 suspects in Islands burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD): The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Islands Precinct detectives arrested two male suspects on Monday, July 17 for a burglary that occurred on Thursday, June 29.

Metro officers responded to a report of the June burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Lyman Hall. Several firearms and jewelry were reported stolen.

Kylar Shay, 17, was found to be in possession of stolen property stemming from that burglary. Investigators determined Edward Hewitt, 17, was involved in the burglary as well.

Shay and Hewitt were both charged with burglary and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.