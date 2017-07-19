Parents say baby died after being infected by cold sore virus

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC) – Ten days after being infected by the cold sore virus — a West Des Moines baby has died.

Baby Mariana died at University of Iowa hospitals and clinics in Iowa City.

Her parents claim someone with the cold sore virus kissed and infected he,r ultimately causing her organs to fail.

Doctors at Blank Children’s Hospital say about 50-percent of the population has the herpes simplex virus–whether they know it or not.

As a precaution, doctors always warn people to wash their hands before handling babies.

But they say it’s extremely rare for babies to get the infection through a kiss.

According to Dr. Amaran Moodley, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, “About 85 percent of all infections of this virus in newborn babies happens due to exposure at the time of delivery. Being born through the birth canal is how the baby comes into contact with this virus.

“It’s much less common for a baby to get this infection through parent or family member who has a cold sore.”