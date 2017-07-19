Our Hometown: Moon River Kayak & SUP Race to benefit Ogeechee Riverkeeper

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Water enthusiasts listen up!

The Ogeechee Riverkeeper is getting ready for its inaugural moon river kayak and sup race!

This Saturday, July 22, you can show off your paddle skills while helping raise money for the nonprofit organization and its mission to protect coastal rivers in southeast Georgia.

The event kicks off at the Rodney J. Hall Boat Ramp on Butterbean Beach off of Diamond Causeway.

Contestants in kayaks and on stand-up paddle boards are welcome.

Race check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. with the four-mile Moon River race starting at 8 a.m. and the one-mile Butterbean Beach race kicking off at 8:15 a.m.

An awards ceremony will also be held to honor the top three finishers in each category.

To register, visit: ogeecheeriverkeeper.org

You must be 16 and older to sign up.
The deadline is this Friday, July 21.

Entry costs $40 per person and includes an event T-shirt.

