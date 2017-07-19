Operation Backpack is underway in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – United Way of the Lowcountry is currently collecting school supplies and donations as part of Operation Backpack.Operation Backpack is an initiative of United Way of the Lowcountry Women United, providing local students in need with backpacks full of school supplies and uniform shirts to start school in the fall.

Their goal is to fill the gap and help students who are not being served by other agencies by working with local guidance counselors and social workers.

Last year, Operation Backpack provided backpacks for more than 465 students. The initiative has expanded this year and will serve more than 600 students throughout Beaufort and Jasper Counties.

School supplies and monetary donations for Operation Backpack will be accepted through August 1. The list of school supplies include:

Pocket Folders (2 pockets)

Crayola Washable Markers

#2 Pencils (box of 12 count)

Ruler (12 inch, clear if possible)

Glue Sticks

Composition Notebooks (marble)

Index cards

Highlighter (Yellow)

Hand Sanitizer

Box of Facial Tissue

Filler Paper

Zipper-Seal Quart and Gallon Bags

Wet Wipes

Roll of Paper Towels

Gift Cards (Old Navy & Walmart)

Monetary donations and gift cards will be used to purchase size-specific uniform shirts and additional school supplies. Monetary donations can be made online at www.uwlowcountry.org or by check. Checks should be made out to United Way of the Lowcountry with “Operation Backpack” in the memo.

Gift cards and checks should be mailed to:

United Way of the Lowcountry

P.O. Box 202 Beaufort, SC 29901

Donation boxes have also been placed at various locations throughout the Lowcountry including:

United Way of the Lowcountry Offices

Beaufort – 1277 Ribaut Road

Bluffton – 10 Buckingham Plantation Drive, Suite D

Ridgeland – 1509 Grays Highway

Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority

6 Snake Road in Okatie, SC

Lowcountry Insurance

80 Lady’s Island Dr. in Lady’s Island, South Carolina

NBSC Bank

Hilton Head Island – 210 Central Avenue

Bluffton – 3 Belfiar Village Drive

YMCA

Richmond Avenue, Port Royal

One Blood

1001 Boundary Street, Suite A, Beaufort

For more information visit www.uwlowcountry.org.