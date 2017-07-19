OJ Simpson to face Nevada parole board with freedom in sight

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this June 15, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, left, grimaces as he tries on one of the leather gloves prosecutors say he wore the night his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were murdered in a Los Angeles courtroom. Simpson, the former football star, TV pitchman and now Nevada prison inmate, will have a lot going for him when he appears before state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, seeking his release after more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia. (AP Photo/Sam Mircovich, Pool, file)

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) – O.J. Simpson will plead for release from the Nevada prison where he’s spent more than eight years for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

It will be a stunning scene Thursday for the celebrity who once thrilled crowds as he ran for touchdowns and hurdled airport seats in car rental ads before he was acquitted of murder in the 1995 “trial of the century” in Los Angeles.

The now 70-year-old Simpson will ask four parole board members who sided with him once before to let him walk free in October.

It’s a likely possibility with his clean record behind bars. Simpson is expected to say he has kept a promise to stay out of trouble, coaches in the prison gym where he works and counsels other inmates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s