Multiple agencies take neglected animals from Beaufort pet store

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP/WSAV) – In a joint criminal investigation for Cruelty to Animals, authorities have raided a South Carolina pet store and taken a large number of small animals.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort County Animal Services and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) participated in serving a search warrant Tuesday to Roy’s Aquarium on Ribaut Road in Beaufort.

Deputies also received help from two veterinarians before raiding the store.

Beaufort County deputies said Animal Services started investigating the aquarium last week and found inadequate space and unsanitary conditions for the hundreds of animals there.

Authorities say they took fish, reptiles, birds, gerbils, hamsters, guinea pigs and other animals for help.

Deputies say their investigation continues and no charges have been filed. No one answered the phone at the store Wednesday.

Additional information will be forthcoming when it becomes available.