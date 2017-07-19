Metro detectives seek subjects for questioning in sexual assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a group of individuals wanted for questioning regarding a sexual assault investigation.

Around 6:00 p.m. on July 18, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 100 block of Mohawk Street. The victim described one white female, one white male, and two black males that may have knowledge of or be involved in the assault.

The white female has blonde hair and is approximately 25 years of age. The white male was described as being tall and in his thirties. There is no description available for the black male subjects at this time.

Anyone with information on this case or the identity of these suspects is asked to contact police. A confidential tip line directly to investigators is open at (912) 525-3124.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.