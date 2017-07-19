Lane closures installed on Talmadge Bridge

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia DOT maintenance crews will install lane closures this week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on U.S. 17 at the north end of the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah.

Northbound right lane closures will be utilized through Thursday to repair the overhead signs at the base of the bridge.

Hutchinson Island access will remain open to the traveling public.

Motorists are strongly urged to reduce speeds as they travel through this work zone.

Message signs and barrels will be utilized to alert the public of the upcoming changes.

Drivers should be aware that personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to travel lanes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s