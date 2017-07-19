It looks like a huge pile of trash, but it’s actually construction recycling

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WSAV) – Off Okatie Highway in Ridgeland, there’s a short road called Schinger Avenue, and at the end of the road sits very tall piles of what appears to be trash,.News three received questions about the piles, many upset about its appearance, so we went there and found it’s actually a center to recycle construction material.

“To the average person this is a pile of trash. To me this is inventory. I see we wood cardboard metal aluminum,” said Chandler Lloyd who started Able Contracting, Inc in 1996.

“Instead of this material going to the landfill it comes here,” he said, “When the economy went to the tank, we had to kind of reinvent ourselves.”

He broke into a business that’s not very common in the Lowcountry or Savannah.

“We went from crushing asphalt and concrete to recycling construction material,” said Lloyd.

But they’re not your average drive-thru recycling center. Per DHEC regulations, they’re only allowed to collect construction material.

“We’re not open to the public …it’s just trash other trash companies that bring their materials here.”

He says that’s the only way they know what’s coming in and where to send it to for good use.

“We basically sort and move it on,” said Lloyd, “Here we take the wood out, we shred the wood, our shredder or our grinder takes out the nails and reduces the wood down to a usable size and the papermills buy it back from us, and they burn this material to make steam to make electricity to power the mill.”

Lloyd and his crew of about 34 people say sometimes that good use is charity.

“One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. You wouldn’t believe the things that are thrown away here that are brand-new in the box that were able to turn around and use and give them to people who might not have been as fortunate from shoes that come in here in the box,” Lloyd said.

While many surrounding businesses and residents think it’s an eye-sore, it’s actually about 30% less right now than it was just a few month ago. After Hurricane Matthew, the yard was at capacity with wood. They’ve only recently been able to grind it all down in preparation for the mills.

The Director of Planning and Building Services with Jasper County said the business is permitted as a “Material Recovery Facility”, and Lloyd says they always pass their inspections.

Neighbors have also complained about debris on the street after a windy morning. Lloyd says he has a specific employee who picks up any material that blows onto the street.