Health clinics hosted to beat the back to school rush

GEORGIA (WSAV) — It won’t be long before the new school year begins and health departments in the Coastal Health District are holding clinics to help parents beat the back to school rush.

These clinics will focus on providing the screenings and immunizations that students need before starting back to school.

Keep in mind, students entering a Georgia school for the first time, despite grade level, must have a completed Certificate of Vision, Hearing, Dental, and Nutrition screening form.

In addition, children born on or after January 1, 2002, who are attending seventh grade and new entrants into Georgia schools in grades 8 through 12 must have received one dose of Tdap vaccine and one dose of meningococcal vaccine.

The following health departments have scheduled back to school clinics:

Chatham County Health Department, 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah

*Thursday, July 25

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

*(Free eye, ear, dental, and nutrition screenings)

Camden County Health Department, 1501 Georgia Ave., Woodbine and 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys

*Thursday, July 20

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

*(Free eye, ear, dental, and nutrition screenings)

Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy. Hinesville

Thursday, July 20

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Long County Health Department, 584 N. Macon Street, Ludowici

Tuesday, July 25

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 Hwy. 57, Townsend

Tuesday, August 1

1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Students will be seen on a first come, first served basis and no appointment is necessary. Immunizations and Vision, Hearing, Dental and Nutrition screening are also available on a daily basis.