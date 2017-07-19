Florida family finds 15 pounds of sausage on their roof

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A South Florida family is perplexed by the mysterious packages of frozen Italian sausages that appeared on their roof Saturday morning.

Travis Adair says he and his family were awakened by a loud thud on the roof of their home.

“It was like thunder,” says Adair.

The family got up to see what caused the sound, only to find two packages of meat, marked “Williams Land Service,” in the yard.

“We’re like, ‘OK, well, we got to go on the roof and check and see if we find more of this stuff,” says Adair.

A total of 15 pounds of Italian sausage was found in bags marked with the land-clearing company’s name in Alabama.

Adair’s son called the company to see if they had an answer.

“I called them and the guy had no idea what I was talking about and probably thought I was crazy,” he said.

The family also sent pictures of the sausage to the company, but have yet to hear back.

In the meantime, the family has been coming up with their own theories.

“I thought possibly it had fallen from a plane. I thought possibly it was something to do with a drug deal or something,” says Adair. “Possibly North Korea with a sausage missile or something?”

The family hopes to find an answer to the mysterious meat appearance.