FBI Issues Warning about Smart Toys and Internet Safety

The FBI says children’s smart toys may be a bit “too smart” in terms of safety. The agency is issuing a rare warning to parents about the Internet connected toys.

The agency says as more childrens’ toys are connected to the Internet, there’s concern it could be a risk to your child’s safety. That’s because smart toys are often fitted with microphones, cameras, data storage, speech recognition and even GPS capabilities. The FBi says in some cases,

microphones can record and collect conversations within earshot of the device. From there, there’s concern that information like a child’s name, school and localtion could endanger thier privacy and physical safety.

The FBI is telling parents to examine toy company user agreement disclosure forms and make an effort to understand where the family’s personal data is being sent and stored, including if it’s sent to third-party services.