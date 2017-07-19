EEE detected in Chatham County, residents urged to take precautions

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Mosquito Control has confirmed that Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been detected in western Chatham County.

Mosquito Control has subsequently conducted mosquito abatement activities in that area.

EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that causes swelling of the brain.

In horses, it is fatal 70 to 90 percent of the time. Horse and large animal owners are encouraged to vaccinate their animals against the virus and to clean out watering sources, such as buckets and troughs, every three to four days to prevent mosquitoes from breeding there.

The primary mosquito that transmits EEE breeds in freshwater swamps. No human cases of the disease have been reported in Georgia this year; however, humans are susceptible to EEE.

EEE is one of several viruses that can be transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes including West Nile Virus, chikungunya, and Zika.

According to Mosquito Control, one of the most effective ways of preventing the spread of mosquito-borne viruses is controlling the mosquito population by eliminating standing water around the home and in the yard. In addition:

Clean out gutters

Keep vegetation cut low

Use larvicides in bird baths, garden pools, etc.

Remove piles of leaves

Limit outdoor activity during dusk & dawn

Wear EPA-registered insect repellant

Wear light colored clothing, long sleeves, long pants & socks

Make sure doors and windows fit tightly

Fix torn or damaged screens on home

For more information on mosquito-borne diseases or prevention visit here.