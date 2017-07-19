Driver arrested in crash that killed Georgia family headed to Disney World

By Published: Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Two years later, investigators in Florida have arrested a man suspected of causing a crash that killed a Georgia family on their way to Walt Disney World to celebrate their daughter’s first birthday.

Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes said in a news release that 26-year-old James Geoffrey Dameron was taken into custody Tuesday following a traffic stop in Palm Beach County.

Montes says troopers received a tip on Monday that led to Dameron’s arrest.

Investigators have been searching for Dameron since the September 2015 crash that killed 23-year-old Thomas Garza, 20-year-old Lillian Luna and their daughter Brianna, all from Moultrie, Georgia.

Thomas Garza and Lillian Luana with their -daughter Brianna. AP Photo

 

Dameron was driving on a suspended license. He faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide. Records don’t indicate whether he has a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s