Community demands answers after recent violent crimes Downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Focusing on impoverished communities is just one of the ways panel members would like to reduce crime in the Hostess City. Another is tackling issues at an early age.

“We need to get on the front side of this thing to see what we can do on it and I think we got the momentum to do that, so I’m hoping long term we can come up with some great answers,” Mayor Eddie DeLoach, of the City of Savannah, said.

Answers for a lot of those teens who are the ones facing a judge.

“We have 22-25 juveniles I’m prosecuting as adults for murder, for armed robbery for rape,” Meg Heap, the District Attorney, said.

The DA is working with other attorneys to make it so all shooting suspects 14 and older will be tried as adults. That’s just one answer to the many questions was asked by the audience.

And there were many other questions to follow.

“Why is the panel almost always all white,” the Mediator who asked questions for the audience said. “Why did the 5th of July prompt the Mayor, the Chief of Police, the U.S. Attorney entire white community to do stuff on crime when innocent black people are killed there’s no outcry, no U.S. Attorney, no sentiment from white people.”

“It’s not color, it’s not gender and we’ve done that we feel a personal responsibility for each one regardless,” Chief jack Lumpkin, of Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department, responded.

After listening to Lumpkin’s response some community members still struggle with the timing of the panel.

“It’s so sad that they had to wait for this young man to lose his life the 4th of July in order for them to address what we’ve been trying to talk about the last ten years,” Alicia Blakely, a community advocate, said.

Either way, the message from the forum was pretty clear across the board.

“We as people in the community need to see something say something,” Rose l. Dempsey, a business owner, said. “If you can’t do nothin just make an anonymous phone call. It might stop some of this killing.”

Mayor DeLoach conquers.

“We’re all in this together is my main point about this thing and lets just work together to make sure we try to drive this thing, get a direction on it and move forward with it,” DeLoach said.

And the community will be sure to hold their leaders accountable.

“He [DeLoach] wants to service everybody,” Blakely said. “I pray that that is really the case because when you invest $32 million in a parking garage and not invest in children in the community I kind of take issue with what you said. So I’m going to challenge him.”

