Beaufort County School District hosts annual ‘Back-to-School Expo’ on July 22

BEAUFORT – The Beaufort County School District is teaming up with government agencies and private-sector business partners to hold its annual “Back-to-School Expo” designed to give students and their families a day of fun, food, door prizes and valuable information about the upcoming 2017-18 school year.

This year’s Expo is set for Saturday, July 22, at the Beaufort-Jasper Academy of Career Excellence, located at 80 Lowcountry Drive in Ridgeland. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It’s a big challenge for families to prepare for a new school year,” said Superintendent Jeff Moss, “and our annual Expo helps parents gather a lot of practical and helpful information under one roof. Our business partners, civic groups and faith-based groups are extremely helpful.”

Students and their families are encouraged to attend the events, which will feature:

Booths operated by district schools that can supply information about school activities.

Door prizes from local restaurants and businesses.

Free school supplies for students.

Free dental and health screenings for adults and children will be provided, including free HIV testing, by Beaufort-Jasper-Hampton Comprehensive Health Services.

Sodexo Food Services will be taking early school lunch applications.

The district’s travelling preschool bus will be on site, and staff will share information with parents.

In addition, there will be a special keynote presentation from guest speaker Everett Parker that is designed to energize and inspire students and families as they begin the new school year.