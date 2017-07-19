Beaufort County School District hosts annual ‘Back-to-School Expo’ on July 22

BEAUFORT – The Beaufort County School District is teaming up with government agencies and private-sector business partners to hold its annual “Back-to-School Expo” designed to give students and their families a day of fun, food, door prizes and valuable information about the upcoming 2017-18 school year.
This year’s Expo is set for Saturday, July 22, at the Beaufort-Jasper Academy of Career Excellence, located at 80 Lowcountry Drive in Ridgeland. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“It’s a big challenge for families to prepare for a new school year,” said Superintendent Jeff Moss, “and our annual Expo helps parents gather a lot of practical and helpful information under one roof. Our business partners, civic groups and faith-based groups are extremely helpful.”
Students and their families are encouraged to attend the events, which will feature:
- Booths operated by district schools that can supply information about school activities.
- Door prizes from local restaurants and businesses.
- Free school supplies for students.
- Free dental and health screenings for adults and children will be provided, including free HIV testing, by Beaufort-Jasper-Hampton Comprehensive Health Services.
- Sodexo Food Services will be taking early school lunch applications.
- The district’s travelling preschool bus will be on site, and staff will share information with parents.
In addition, there will be a special keynote presentation from guest speaker Everett Parker that is designed to energize and inspire students and families as they begin the new school year.