ACLU sues Georgia county for changes to mostly black polling places

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that officials in a Georgia county broke state law and should have to reconsider recent changes to several polling places in predominantly black neighborhoods.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia says that state law requires notice of proposed polling place changes 14 days before a vote is taken. Attorneys for the voting-rights group say the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections published notice of the proposed changes six days before voting in favor this month.

Representatives for the elections board and the county didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

A county official told board members before last week’s vote that turnout at the precincts has declined because more people vote early.