What happens to Georgians if ACA is repealed or allowed to fail?

Tens of thousands of Georgians gained insurance coverage through the ACA (Affordable Care Act or Obamacare) in the past few years. For many, the coverage was made possible through a federal subsidy paid directly to the insurance company to help defray the cost of the policy. So what would if the ACA was repealed (and not replaced right away) or just sort of “starved to death”, i.e. by the Feds not paying the subsidies. The answer is that most who gained coverage after the law went into effect in 2010, would likely lose it.

Meanwhile, the healthcare saga played out again Tuesday in Washington after Senate republican leaders said they didn’t have the votes to pass a replacement law and apparently not even to repeal the ACA all together which a lot of republican lawmakers campaigned on for the past few years. Then came word that the president says the solution may just be to let “Obamacare fail.” Many interpreted that as not funding the bill.

In Georgia, the insurance commissioner’s office says about 427,000 people are getting insurance through the ACA exchange. Only one insurance company however, Blue Cross Blue Shield is still selling policies throughout the state. Two other major companies pulled out of the state last year as sicker people got coverage through the exchanges but fewer, healthier young people apparently signed up for insurance.

So one issue becomes: what happens to those who gained coverage. However, another issue that has simmered often not so quietly on the back burner is the cost of coverage for many who had plans (from brokers or employers) before the ACA. Many with that coverage have complained the cost of their policies went up after ACA was established along with the price of their deductibles. So might plans somehow decrease if the ACA just dies? Not necessarily, says insurance expert Bart McCollum who deals with a lot of employer based plans. He believes the true issue is the cost of healthcare which still needs to be addressed. “Nothing that the ACA has done or that this Trumpcare law -which looks like it’s in shambles – neither of those are really doing anything to help control costs over the long term,” he said. “So regardless of what happens, whether it gets repealed or whether it’s status quo, costs are going to continue to rise for most people along with out of pocket expenses.”

McCollum believes there is one scenario where those with employer based plans might see some lowered costs. He says if the ACA is simply repealed that some taxes paid by employers (which help fund the law and or the subsidies) will be stopped. McCollum says if and when that happens, employer based plans may decrease for at least some employees.

Still, he believes says the overall issue of the cost of healthcare and healthcare procedures will remain the sticking point regarding the cost of many policies.