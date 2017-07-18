Video: ‘Gang of goats’ break into Colorado business

LOUISVILLE, Colorado (CNN) — Employees at Kryptane Systems arrived at work to find the front doors had been shattered.

A destructive criminal remains on the loose in Louisville, Colorado after damaging a local business.

But it’s not your typical suspect.

Mondays can be monotonous at Krpytane Systems in Louisville.

But this Monday was different — from the get go.

Greg Cappert, an engineer at Kryptane Systems, said, “Shattered glass (was) everywhere. I instantly thought it was vandals of some sort.”

The business had been broken into.

“You can see scrapes on the windows. He made an attempt on the windows.”

So, the company’s CEO did what anyone what do.

“He calls the police right away. And when they came they were taking pictures of everything .

But what happened next is so bizarre.

“This is a great story.”

Cappert says this incident was a first for his business and even police say they’ll be talking about this for decades.

Kryptane’s CEO pulled up the company’s security video, and watched as this “gang of goats” approached the door.

“For 20 minutes, he just sat and banged on that one side until he broke it. And then he left, and then he came back and decided to break the other side too. I don’t know why. That was just to be mean i guess.

Commander Jeff Fisher of the Louisville Police Department said, “We understand the description is he’s very hairy, has some large horns, and possibly hooved.”

While the goats are now gone, a pile of evidence remains.

we did find some feces that was nearby the site…

And the police joke that the suspects are still at large, “Yeah, they’re still out there somewhere, so protect your doors everyone.”