UPDATE: Beaufort Co. Schools Respond to Credit Card Questions

Statement from Beaufort County School System on the credit card questions

Our internal P-card controls are subject to two separate independent audits each year, and we haven’t had any negative findings that I’m aware of. We do occasionally have fraudulent charges made by people who aren’t school district employees, and in every case, those dollars are reimbursed in full by our credit card company. We also report every transaction on line, and if anyone has a question about a specific charge, we invite them to contact us.”

The school system also addressed three of the charges specifically

2. Yeti Coolers: Small tumblers (mugs, basically) purchased as “welcome gifts” for new teachers. The tumblers were purchased with funds from a teacher recruitment grant that the district won.

3. Medieval Times: Student field trips paid for with student activity funds, which again are dollars generated by individual schools that support, among things, student field trips. FYI, here’s a link to the Medieval Times Teacher’s Guide and downloadable lesson plans: 1. New York Mets: A field trip by the JROTC unit at Beaufort High School when the unit’s color guard presented the colors at a Mets game, which we reported publicly some time ago on district social media. This money came from student activity funds, which are dollars generated by individual schools through fund-raising drives, booster clubs, PTOs, field trip participation fees, gate receipts from athletics events, etc.2. Yeti Coolers: Small tumblers (mugs, basically) purchased as “welcome gifts” for new teachers. The tumblers were purchased with funds from a teacher recruitment grant that the district won.3. Medieval Times: Student field trips paid for with student activity funds, which again are dollars generated by individual schools that support, among things, student field trips. FYI, here’s a link to the Medieval Times Teacher’s Guide and downloadable lesson plans: http://www.medievaltimes.com/teachers-students/teachers-guide.html

Tens of thousands of dollars in questionable charges all on Beaufort County taxpayers bill.

And they were apparently made by the County School System, found by someone who lives in Beaufort County.

Now one Beaufort County Councilman wants to know where the money went.

“I think the one that caught my eye was the email that had the charges from Victoria’s Secret,” said Rick Caporale, Beaufort County Councilman. “I said wait a minute, what could that possibly be about?”

What Councilman Rick Caporale talking about is thousands of dollars spent on school system issued credit cards. He was alerted by Fran Bisi, a Beaufort County woman who started asking questions.

She found money spent among other places, at Dataw Golf Club, at Yeti Coolers, Swarovski Crystals, and almost $6000 at Gaylord Opreyland Resort in Nashville.

Not to mention according to Caporale, almost $30,000 “a month” on Amazon.

All on P-card or purchasing cards given to school leaders.

There are about 50 of the cards out there, mostly to principals and vice principals for school use.

“For me as a county council member since we do fund their budget my concern is are they really looking into these charges, are they managing the use of the card, can they assure us they are getting the credits for all the fraudulent charges? Can they assure us that abuse is being held to a minimum.”

Caporale says he’s been told some of those charges were fraudulent, including the ones at Victoria’s Secret, but that’s not all he’s hearing.

“What do you do with those fraudulent charges, fraudulent from inside or outside, was it hacked, someone hjacking the charged charge or someone working from inside?”

“We’ve had three different explanations so far of how many fraudulent charges there are.

“It was one a week and then it changed welll we get one inquiry from the bank, a fraud alert, like we do on my own charge card,” explains Caporale. “Those explanations were given to me by Dr Moss or their CFO.”

“Troubling you aren’t getting any answers?”

“Always. the problem is never the question the problem is the people who dont give you the answer. the guy who’s asking or the woman who’s asking is never the problem its always the person who’s reluctant to give the answer.”

“Obviously if you and I work for the same company and I go and buy an expensive piece of clothing on the company charge card,” explains Caporale. “That is theft, that is a crime and ought to be treated that way.”

Three different Beaufort County Schoolboard members asked to have this issue placed on Tuesday night’s meeting agenda, but it was “not” on the list as of 6pm.

The topic will be brought up at the Finance Committee meeting in mid-August.