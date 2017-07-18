Thunderbolt library escapes closure for now

THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a shock to residents, and even the mayor, when they found out Monday morning that Live Oak Libraries wanted to close the Thunderbolt location.

But when the mayor spoke up at the library board meeting Tuesday afternoon the board had a change of heart.

“We were kind of caught off-guard because we were not aware that you were thinking about closing the library, so can somebody tell me what happened,” Mayor Beth Goette, of Thunderbolt, said.

It was the question on every Thunderbolt residents mind.

One of the Live Oak Library board members said they tried to reach out to the mayor three weeks ago, but got the city manager instead. Now they’re trying to combine their efforts to keep the library alive.

“Hopefully, like I said, we can work together and get it back in great running shape and keep it open,” Goette said.

Many people in the community said it’s a lifeline to them.

“Really disappointed because it’s a very nice library,” Carol Dabney, who lives nearby, said. “I walk up here, live here in the community and I hate to see it close.”

Students like, De’Jovia Davis, said if she doesn’t have the library it will be difficult on her future.

“I come here to do my homework and just work on stuff, especially for like my college resumes and stuff like that I’ve been working on and it’s just a nice place to go because I don’t have the ability at home to do all this stuff I have,” Davis said. “I don’t have internet access, I can’t print, so I come here to do my school work and that’s what’s gotten me through school.”

The library board members said they don’t have the funds to maintain that facility anymore.

Once the mayor found out about the closing, she learned from an inspector that the building hadn’t been maintained since 2009 and requires more than $100,000 to repair.

“We’re in our budget planning stages right now, so we’re going to address that and maybe Live Oak will work with us,” Goette said.

And maybe get a few others to chip in as well.

“We’d love to have the county and volunteers and anyone that’s interested to come out and contact the town administrator or me and work with us to try to keep that facility open,” Goette said.

The library will remain open into September until the next board meeting. That’s when they’ll make their decision.

One location they did decide to close Tuesday was the library in Port Wentworth.