Sheriff: Drowning in Long County ruled accidental

LONG COUNTY (WSAV) – Sheriff Craig Nobles says the drowning death of Edgar Corbin, 61, who was recovered Sunday morning at the Cow House Lake in Long County after his boat capsized, has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Corbin had apparently suffered a heart attack according to an autopsy conducted at the GBI crime lab in Savannah while fishing with a friend Sunday morning.

The victim in a Sunday morning drowning in Long County is Edgar Dave Corbin, 61, according to Long County Sheriff Craig Nobles.

Corbin was fishing with a friend in a boat in an area off the Altamaha River known as Cow House Lake when the boat capsized around 1 a.m.

The friend, who was not identified but is said to be in his 20s, swam to shore. Corbin’s body was found early Sunday when law enforcement officers and Long County Volunteer Fire and Rescue firefighters searched the area.

Corbin’s body will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Savannah, according to GBI Agent in Charge Stacy Carson. The GBI is investigating, Carson said.

Corbin is from Wayne County.

This story was written and submitted by Lewis Levine of the Coastal Courier.