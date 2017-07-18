Season Preview: High school football returns on Friday Night Blitz

The summer might just be heating up, but high school football season is right around the corner in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

To bring you the best games this season, WSAV Sports will now be broadcasting our slate of live, local, high school football games on WSAV-CW select Friday nights.

Check out the new Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week schedule below and mark your calendars for some of the biggest games of the season.

August 18: Jenkins at New Hampstead

The only game featuring two Savannah-area teams this week. Jenkins is one of the city’s biggest question marks in 2017: they’re bringing back their star players, but longtime coach Tim Adams just left for Effingham County. Can they stay on an upward trajectory?

August 25: Bradwell Institute at Liberty County

The Hinesville rivalry is renewed! Bradwell brings a new Coach, while Liberty County is flying high off their first Elite Eight appearance in 2016. But Richard LeCounte and Jaalon Frazier graduated; can they continue their powerhouse run without their studs?

September 1: Bluffton vs Beaufort

Our two best Lowcountry teams from 2016. The Bobcats lost head coach Ken Cribb and promoted their Defensive Coordinator to their main job, while Beaufort re-loads and tries to establish footing as the top SC team while Bluffton re-loads.

September 9: Effingham County at South Effingham

Rivalries in our region don’t come much bigger than this! Strangely, 2016 saw both these programs in down-years, but that never lasts for long. Look for a breakout performance from one of these teams this week.

September 15: Frederica Academy at Memorial Day

Arguably the best Independent School battle in Georgia this season, certainly in this part of the state. Both teams put up double-digit wins last year, and you can almost guarantee that they’ll both make strong playoff runs.

September 22: Lakeside, Evans at Richmond Hill

The Wildcats will be heavily favored, so why not enjoy the offensive fireworks? Three of their players just signed with major Division I programs last week, and the whole crew is back from 2016.

September 29: Savannah Christian at McIntosh County Academy

A rematch of our best 2016 broadcast. MCA made the Class-A Public state title game last year but lost their head coach afterward. Savannah Christian lost to rival Calvary in the playoffs, and look for a stronger turnout in 2017. These teams do NOT like each other, should be intense.

October 6: Savannah Country Day at Calvary

Calvary needs no introduction, but Country Day surprised a lot of people by being competitive in 2016. This could be closer than people expect today.

October 13: TBD

We’ll pick this game later in the year, depending on which game is most important for viewers.

October 20: Bacon County at Benedictine

We have to include the AA State Champions on our slate! This game likely won’t be close, so expect an offensive showcase from the Cadets at Ted A. Wright Stadium.

October 27: Calvary vs. Savannah Christian

Savannah’s Best Rivalry, bar none. We’ll get a sell-out at the Pooler Stadium and likely another down-to-the-wire finish.

November 3: TBD

Another flex-schedule, depending on which game will be most important to determine the region champs.

We’re excited to bring you another season of local games! Watch live or DVR them on The WSAV-CW on Friday nights. Click here to find your channel location.