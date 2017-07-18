SCMPD seeks to identify shoplifting suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police need the public’s help identifying two suspected shoplifters.

An unknown man and woman entered Family Dollar, 4601 Skidaway Road, about 12:45 p.m. June 26 and left with a trash bag containing unpaid for merchandise.

They were seen leaving the area in a silver SUV with a partial Georgia tag of RG672.

Anyone with information on the subjects is asked to contact the Islands Precinct at (912) 525-3100 ext. 1296.

Anyone who wishes to provide information anonymously can also call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.