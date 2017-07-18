SC Named 5th Most Dangerous State in Nation

South Carolina is the fifth most dangerous state in the country, according to a new report.

The Palmetto State received an “F,” outranking only Mississippi in the South.

The National Safety Council, an Illinois-based nonprofit, measured safety laws from all 50 states to determine whether a state was on track, developing or off track.

How well a state matched the indicators determined the overall, road, home and workplace safety grades.

South Carolina received an “F” for home and community safety and ranked second to last.

Residential fires, drownings, firearms, and safety for vulnerable road users are areas where South Carolina is off track.

One of the things firefighters say would help is sprinklers systems mandated in all new construction.

“Statistically and nationally there’s never been a fatality in a fire where there’s been a fully functioning sprinkler system, and that goes back to the 1800’s,” explains Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Department.

There were no sprinklers back in 2003 at the Station nightclub in Rhode Island. Pyrotechnics set the club ablaze and led to 100 deaths.

The hall was supposed to have sprinklers and experts say and show in one video it would have made a difference.

“Over and over again we are seeing massive fire loss, massive damage in buildings that don’t have sprinkler systems,” said Byrne.

But South Carolina doesn’t mandate sprinklers in new construction.

Daniel Byrne of the Burton fire department says that’s partly why South Carolina consistently ranks in the top 10 in fire deaths. 67 this year alone.

“People who are making up most of the statistics, that are dying in a fire are the very old or very young, and they might hear a smoke detector but can’t evacuate on their own,” said Byrne.

As for the argument that sprinklers cause more damage than fire hoses?

The average water flow of a sprinkler is 25 gallons a minute. The fire hose, 200 gallons or more.

“For us to see buildings getting built without sprinklers systems is like turning your back on the cure for cancer in the medical profession,” said Byrne. “It just doesn’t make sense to us and it’s frustrating.”

So why not have sprinklers in all new construction? The cost.

Builders say it would be an extra expense to homeowners. A cost many don’t want to pay.

But firefighters say the chance to save a life for a few dollars more, is priceless.