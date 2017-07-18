Our Hometown: Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club ‘Walk for Change’ this Friday

Since 1917 the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Clubs have been serving Savannah’s young people and providing a safe place for them to learn and grow.

This Friday, July 21, you’re invited to join 100-plus Members as they Walk for Change while Celebrating 100 Years of Service.

The goal is to Bring awareness to gun & gang violence in Savannah, while showing that resources are available in our community.

The event kicks off at 11 am at the Boys & Girls Club at 510 E. Charlton Street.

The walk continues to Mother Matilda Beasley Park Pavilion and then makes its way back to the club.

Refreshments will be available and special guest speakers will share their testimonials.

For more information, visit: bgcsavannah.org