Metro investigating shooting on Skidaway Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are investigating a shooting on the 1900 block of Skidaway Road.

The victim was shot in the leg and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

