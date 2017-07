Sunday, July 30, two local chefs are squaring off to see who has the better dishes: the meat eater or the vegan.

Davida Harris, owner of Natural Selections Cafe will take on Travis Phillips, owner of The Painted Chef for one of the tastiest competitions around! It’s called, “Meat the Vegan.”

Proceeds benefit the Coastal Center for Developmental Services.

Click the play button in the video box to watch our interview.

More details here.