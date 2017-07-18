I-95 rehab requires evening on-ramp shutdown

By Published: Updated:

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The $8.5 million resurfacing of Interstate 95 will close the Exit 109 northbound on-ramp from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow night.

Milling operations in a nearby northbound lane require this ramp shut down and temporary detour.

Drivers should use the following signed detour:

  • Vehicles heading to the I-95 northbound on-ramp will detour to I-95 southbound;
  • Exit on Jimmy Deloach Parkway (Exit 106);
  • Make left turn on Jimmy Deloach;
  • Get on I-95 north

Whenever you approach a work zone, The Georgia Department of Transportation urges drivers to take the following steps

  1. slow down
  2. allow extra distance between vehicles
  3. read signs
  4. expect the unexpected

Drivers can monitor 511ga.org or download the App to stay current on all upcoming lane closures.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s