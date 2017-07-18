I-95 rehab requires evening on-ramp shutdown

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The $8.5 million resurfacing of Interstate 95 will close the Exit 109 northbound on-ramp from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow night.
Milling operations in a nearby northbound lane require this ramp shut down and temporary detour.
Drivers should use the following signed detour:
- Vehicles heading to the I-95 northbound on-ramp will detour to I-95 southbound;
- Exit on Jimmy Deloach Parkway (Exit 106);
- Make left turn on Jimmy Deloach;
- Get on I-95 north
Whenever you approach a work zone, The Georgia Department of Transportation urges drivers to take the following steps
- slow down
- allow extra distance between vehicles
- read signs
- expect the unexpected
Drivers can monitor 511ga.org or download the App to stay current on all upcoming lane closures.