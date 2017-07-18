I-95 rehab requires evening on-ramp shutdown

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The $8.5 million resurfacing of Interstate 95 will close the Exit 109 northbound on-ramp from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. tomorrow night.

Milling operations in a nearby northbound lane require this ramp shut down and temporary detour.

Drivers should use the following signed detour:

Vehicles heading to the I-95 northbound on-ramp will detour to I-95 southbound;

Exit on Jimmy Deloach Parkway (Exit 106);

Make left turn on Jimmy Deloach;

Get on I-95 north

Whenever you approach a work zone, The Georgia Department of Transportation urges drivers to take the following steps

slow down allow extra distance between vehicles read signs expect the unexpected

Drivers can monitor 511ga.org or download the App to stay current on all upcoming lane closures.