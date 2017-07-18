House Republicans unveil 10-year budget blueprint

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have unveiled a 10-year budget blueprint that would dramatically increase military spending while putting the GOP on record favoring Medicare cuts opposed by President Donald Trump.

The GOP plan, authored by Budget Committee Chairman Diane Black, would also pave the way for overhauling the U.S. tax code, and would pair that effort with cuts to benefit programs such as food stamps.

The plan also lays out a schedule to balance the budget inside a decade through deep cuts to a wide swath of domestic programs – though GOP leaders have no intention of actually carrying out the cuts.

The Tennessee Republican announced a committee vote for Wednesday, but a floor vote could be delayed by an ongoing quarrel between the GOP’s tea party and moderate factions.