Habitat for Humanity gives keys to 3 homeowners in Tatemville for Home Builders Blitz 2017

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Three families now have a new place to call home in Tatemville, with the help of Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity.

The excited homeowners received their keys Tuesday morning during the Home Builders Blitz dedication ceremony.

Right now, crews are still putting the finishing touches on the homes on Dancy street.

We spoke to Miriam Smalls, one of the recipients who says she’s grateful and very excited to be moving into a space her family can call their own.

“When I first started, I had my 3 kids, I was staying with my brother and you know– just going through a really trying time. I’m just grateful, I wasn’t expecting to get accepted. I had a friend who told me about it. I’m just so happy I made it to this point,” Smalls told News 3.

Habitat for Humanity doesn’t just give away homes. The organization chooses families based on income, need and their willingness to put in work (or ‘sweat equity hours’) to help build their home.

Smalls says she’s excited to decorate–but says her children are even more excited than she is!

“They’re so excited, just to be moving in our own space again! We’re all grateful, happy, excited, overwhelmed. My son said he’s going to cry tears of joy.”

Smalls said she doesn’t have a specific move-in date yet, but she’s hoping it will be some time next month.

It was with the help of 9 builders, along with numerous subcontractors, donations and companies made it all possible.

