Georgia woman accused of stabbing family waives preliminary hearing

By Published:

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing four of her children and her husband at a home near Atlanta won’t appear in court this week as scheduled.

Isabel Martinez’s court-appointed attorney Robert Greenwald said via email Monday that he’s waiving her preliminary hearing originally scheduled Thursday.

Martinez faces five counts of malice murder, five counts of murder and six counts of aggravated assault. Authorities say the stabbings happened July 6 at the family’s Loganville home. A fifth child, a 9-year-old girl, survived but was seriously injured.

At a July 7 court appearance, Martinez smiled and told the judge she didn’t need an attorney.

Greenwald filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation. Court records show he withdrew that motion last week, but he said Monday that he couldn’t comment on that.

