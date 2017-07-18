Georgia Police: Baby dies as mother gets her hair done

A Georgia woman is facing a murder charge after police say she left her baby in a hot car while she was getting her hair done.

Dekalb County police say Dijanelle Fowler called 911 from the parking deck of Emory University Hospital in Atlanta back in mid June. Police say when they arrived, the 1 year old Skylar Fowler was dead.

Detectives say Fowler spent six hours in a hair salon, then drove her daughter’s dead body about eight miles away to Emory.

They say the 25-year-old mother was treated at Emory, but fled the state after she was released from the hospital. She then turned herself in to police Monday night.

She faces 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree cruelty to children, and concealing a death.

This now makes the 24th hot car death of 2017.