Fitz and the Tantrums to headline 2017 Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Indie pop band, Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the 2017 Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon & ½ Marathon on Saturday, November 4.

The band will perform for thousands of runners and spectators at the finish line festival in Forsyth Park for the Toyota Rock ‘n’ Roll Concert Series.

“Fitz and the Tantrums will be an epic race day finale and are guaranteed to make ‘your hands clap’,” said Miyoko Beetem, Event Manager.

The group is comprised of Michael Fitzpatrick, Noelle Scaggs, James King, Joseph Karnes, Jeremy Ruzumna and John Wicks, an avid runner who is also planning to participate in the marathon himself.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah will feature two-days of running, with the marathon, half marathon and two-person half marathon relay on Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m on Bay Street at Bull Street.

Runners will experience charming town squares, historic buildings, and canopies of Spanish moss-covered trees.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll 5K and One Mile Run will be held on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively. These runs will take place at Daffin Park.

Live bands, enthusiastic cheerleaders, and spectators will line the race route, concluding with the celebratory finish line at Forsyth Park.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information visit RunRocknRoll.com/Savannah.