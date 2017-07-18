BACK ON THE BUS: SCCPSS rolls out new changes for upcoming school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Chatham County students have less than three weeks of summer break left before heading back to school.

For the 2017-2018 school year, Savannah Chatham County Public School System has made new changes for its bus system.

The biggest change, according to Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Kaigler has to do with how the school will communicate with parents and families.

A new website, Buses4Students.com, is set to launch on July 25. Kaigler says the site will provide up-to-date bus route information.

WSAV will provide a link to the site when it’s launched later this month.

Kaigler also wants people to know about the Live Ride exercise on August 1.

“Whatever your scheduled time is, wherever your scheduled stop is. Your bus will come pick you up, bring you to your school and bring you back to wherever your stop is. So, it’s a good opportunity, a couple of days before school to get acquainted with your stop, get acquainted with your bus driver,” Kaigler said.

Last year, several people told WSAV they had trouble with the transportation hotline. We took those concerns to Kaigler for this upcoming school year and she said they are working on expanding resources.

“We have added additional customer service reps. That number, 912-395-5591, and we’ll all be able to pick up those calls. We’ve counter-perfected our system a little bit, where if all of our customer service reps are taking calls it’s going to continue to roll.”

Students can also expect to see 74 new buses making their way around town this year.

For more information for Back-To-School related questions, check out the Back-To-School page on WSAV’s website.