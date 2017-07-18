4 people injured by lightning strike in SC are first case in state for 2017

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) — The four people injured in a lightning strike this past weekend are the first recorded individuals to be struck by lightning in South Carolina this year.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that National Weather Service meteorologist Ron Morales says lightning strikes are common in South Carolina, but strikes on people are not. Sunday afternoon’s strike happened on Isle of Palms, a coastal city about 40 miles east of Charleston.

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham says three adults had red streaks on their bodies and a child was in the arms of one of the adults injured and was dropped, suffering a head injury. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says six people have died nationally from lightning strikes this year.