SSU TRiO Upward Bound presents Erma J. Mobley Eagle Award to deserving student

Last week on The Bridge, we told you about the TRiO Upward Bound program at Savannah State University. What we didn’t get a chance to do is congratulate one young lady.

Destiny Hayes is a recent graduate of Sol C. Johnson High School and the 2017 recipient of the Erma Jean Mobley Eagle Award.

The award is in remembrance of former Upward Bound Director Erma Mobley who passed away 12 years ago. Her daughter Terri continues to honor her mother’s legacy by presenting a deserving student with a plaque and $500 scholarship. Destiny will continue her matriculation at Savannah State in the fall as a biology major.

Now in its fifty-first year, SSU’s Upward Bound program is designed to supply fundamental support to help students prepare for college.

