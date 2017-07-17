Savannah man pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – DeVonte Shyheem Green, 23, from Savannah, Georgia, pled guilty earlier this week before Senior U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore, Jr. for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Green remains in U.S. Marshal custody and will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office completes a presentence investigation.

According to the evidence presented during the guilty plea hearing, a State arrest warrant was issued for Green in connection with his possession of multiple firearms, drugs and digital scales. On March 31, 2017, officers with Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD) attempted to arrest Green on the outstanding warrant, but Green fled from the police.

After a chase, Green was eventually arrested. Yet again, Green was found to be in possession of another firearm, more drugs, and another digital scale. Despite only being 23 years of age, Green has been involved in multiple prior incidents involving firearms or shootings, including a 2015 incident in which Green shot at a car full of people. Green pled guilty to the 2015 shooting incident, but he was given status under Georgia’s First Offender Act.

Under his federal guilty plea, Green faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison and maximum of life. There is no parole in the federal system. Green also faces a fine up to $250,000 and 5 years of supervised release upon release from prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney James Durham said, “Most of the violent crime in Savannah is committed by a small number criminals. We’re working closely with SCMPD, the District Attorney’s Office and our federal partners to remove those violent criminals like Mr. Green from our community.”