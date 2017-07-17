McConnell delays health care vote while McCain recovers

WASHINGTON (NBC) – President Donald Trump is back in Washington, DC having to face yet another setback when it comes to replacing and repealing Obamacare.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponed the latest Obamacare replacement bill vote after Senator John McCain had unscheduled surgery over the weekend.

“Yes, I believe as soon as we have a full contingent of Senators that we’ll have that vote. It’s important we do so,” said Texas Senator John Cornyn.

So far, only two Republicans have come forward saying they do not support the Senate’s current version of the plan.

The bill would need three “No” votes to kill it.

