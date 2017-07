HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville man was killed Friday night in a single vehicle accident on South Coastal Highway near Lewis Frasier Road.

According to GSP Trooper, Lyle Thurmond, the driver–who has not been identified–was heading eastbound in the direction of Riceboro when his 1996 Ford Thunderbird left the road striking a tree shortly before 11 p.m.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.