Health Department offering free mammograms to qualifying women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) and St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program will be offering mammogram screenings for women who meet the eligibility guidelines.

Eligible women can be screened Monday, July 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department (1395 Eisenhower Drive).

Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted. To make an appointment, call (912) 356-2946.