Garth Brooks offers free honeymoon after fans get engaged

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (NBC) – Who needs friends in low places, when Garth Brooks gifts you with a honeymoon?

A man named Drew popped the big question to his girlfriend Chelsea at Brooks’ concert Saturday in Oklahoma City, during the hit “Unanswered Prayers”.

His prayer was answered, and the cheering audience clued Brooks into the happy news.

The country star congratulated the couple, offering the two an engagement gift.

“Chelsea, where do you want to go on your honeymoon? What? No idea? Well, I tell you what. If you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it,” Brooks said.

And the crowd went wild.

Brooks later ran the expense by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, when she joined him on stage.

She agreed, but added, “Nobody else can get engaged tonight.”