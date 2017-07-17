Everything you need to know to ‘Ready, Set, Go! Back to School’

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

WSAV is proud to be a sponsor of the “Ready, Set, Go! Back to School Expo” where you can get all kinds of supplies and information to help start your kids’ school year off right.

The free event will be held at the Savannah Civic Center Saturday, August 5.

Donations and volunteers are still needed to help make this year’s event a success.

Tanya Scott-Pilcher, co-director of RSGBTS, joins the conversation with everything you need to know.

If you would like to donate school supplies to be given away at the expo, visit one of the advance drop-off locations below:

WSAV from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday)
Holy Spirit Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. to Noon (Monday through Thursday)

We hope to see you there!

For more information, or to register as a vendor, visit: RSGBacktoschool.org

