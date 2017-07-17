Breaking: List of flooded roads in Savannah

Updated list as of 9:07 am:

Flooding: Henry St/East Broad (impassable)

Bull Street and Victory Drive (impassable)

Richards St and Eagle (impassable)

Mlk and 37th Street – impassable

Jefferson St in between 38 and 39 impassable

MLK AND VICTORY DR impassable

HABERSHAM AND WASHINGTON impassable

HABERSHAM AND 48TH impassable

Liberty Street and E Broad impassable

GWINNETT AND E BROAD – impassable

Paulsen and 63rd St impassable

Paulsen St and Anderson Street – impassable

55/Abercorn St impassable

52/Abercorn St impassable

As of 8:53 a.m.:

Victory Drive and Atlantic is very slow.

Victory Drive and Atlantic is very slow.

