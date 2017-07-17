Breaking: List of flooded roads in Savannah

Updated list as of 9:07 am:

Flooding: Henry St/East Broad (impassable)
Bull Street and Victory Drive (impassable)
Richards St and Eagle (impassable)
Mlk and 37th Street – impassable
Jefferson St in between 38 and 39 impassable
MLK AND VICTORY DR impassable
HABERSHAM AND WASHINGTON impassable
HABERSHAM AND 48TH impassable
Liberty Street and E Broad impassable
GWINNETT AND E BROAD – impassable
Paulsen and 63rd St impassable
Paulsen St and Anderson Street – impassable
55/Abercorn St impassable
52/Abercorn St impassable

As of 8:53 a.m.:

The following roads are flooded and  impassable:

Victory Drive and Atlantic is very slow.

Henry St/East Broad-
Bull Street and Victory Drive –
Richards St and Eagle

Habersham from 52nd-55th –

MLK and 37th Street –
Jefferson Street in between 38th and 39th –
MLK and Victory Drive –
Habersham and Washington –
Habersham and 48th-
Liberty Street and E Broad –
Lathrop and Louisville Rd –

Gwinnett and East Broad St.

