Breaking: List of flooded roads in Savannah

Updated list as of 9:07 am:
Flooding: Henry St/East Broad (impassable)
Bull Street and Victory Drive (impassable)
Richards St and Eagle (impassable)
Mlk and 37th Street – impassable
Jefferson St in between 38 and 39 impassable
MLK AND VICTORY DR impassable
HABERSHAM AND WASHINGTON impassable
HABERSHAM AND 48TH impassable
Liberty Street and E Broad impassable
GWINNETT AND E BROAD – impassable
Paulsen and 63rd St impassable
Paulsen St and Anderson Street – impassable
55/Abercorn St impassable
52/Abercorn St impassable
As of 8:53 a.m.:
The following roads are flooded and impassable:
Victory Drive and Atlantic is very slow.
Habersham from 52nd-55th –
Lathrop and Louisville Rd –
