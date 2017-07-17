Back to School Blood Drives in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Select Walmart and Bealls stores are hosting Back To School blood drives, “since part of a good education is learning to give.”

Donors can help stock local hospital shelves with life-saving blood July 29 – 30 and enjoy a $10 Walmart or Bealls Gift Card to stock up school supplies.

In addition, all donors receive a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening.

Saturday, July 29

141 City Smitty Drive – St. Mary’s (10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

171 Golden Isles Plaza – Brunswick (10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

160 Pooler Parkway – Pooler (11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Sunday, July 30

6586 Highway 40 East – St. Mary’s (10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

150 Altama Connector – Brunswick (10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

To schedule an appointment visit oneblood.org or call 1.888.9.DONATE (1.888.936.6283). Walk-ins are also welcome.

Generally, healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required.